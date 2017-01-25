Bolt of lightning a blessing for Oahu country parish

Story and photos by Sister Malia Dominica Wong, OP

Hawaii Catholic Herald

Not many people would consider having their home struck by lightning a blessing, but that is how the pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Waikane, Capuchin Franciscan Father Paulo Kosaka describes it.

“We were the only church on the island that got hit by lightning,” he said. “Thanks be to God. We did not have money before to fix all that was broken and breaking on the parish grounds. After the lightning strike and hail storm, blessings kept pouring in.”

It happened in 2011. Since then, the church steeple has been repaired; a building donated by Bank of Hawaii has been resourcefully renovated for catechetical classes and the parish office; a donated house is being readied to become the new rectory; a fire hydrant has been brought in to the property; the water system has been upgraded with 2-inch copper pipes; three septic tanks were installed; underground power was brought into the BOH building; and all the parish buildings have been upgraded to city standards.

“It was a beautiful admitting,” said Lucy Salas, the secretary of the Windward Oahu parish. “Father Paulo always reminds us how blessed we are and we know it. These renovations didn’t happen because we did something. There was a whole pattern of God’s amazing work in this place that unfolded through the trials and tribulations, praises and prayers, blessings and everything up to now.”

And Mount Carmel is grateful for all of the committed lay volunteers and professional volunteers that helped to make these things happen.

“Before the new building, Hale Malia, the children would meet for CCD in the open parish hall, on the stage, in the food pantry, out under the mango tree, back in the kitchen, on Father’s porch, or on the walkway to the church,” said Salas.

“Imagine the excitement and inspiration spiritually gained for the whole church now. Everyone is really happy. And, if the teachers are happy, the students are happy; and if the students are happy, the parents are happy,” she said.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel serves more than 170 families. It established a youth ministry program one and a half years ago. Six times a year, Sunday religious education classes meet on a Saturday for two and a half hours where parents and siblings join the students for spiritual activities as a family. Lunch is provided after the session.

Regarding future plans, Father Paulo said, “We have a lot of rich history here and we are trying to awaken the community to the spiritual wealth of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and its vicinity. We also have a first-class relic of Father Damien, who is said to have stopped by this area for a confirmation during his time.”

And, in addition to the family cemetery where the donors of the land continue to be remembered by their loved ones, there is a special tiled wall serving as the foundation to the church memorial in the parish hall. Designed as building blocks, families were each given a ceramic tile to decorate with their name and a meaningful symbol of their gift of selves to the community. These represent the living faith upon which Our Lady of Mount Carmel is built.

Salas added, “We are a small church, but an effective one. Our church has gone through a lot of turnovers, but the Franciscan Capuchins have been here the longest — eight years. That is why things have worked out and grown. Father Paulo became a family member; a real shepherd.”