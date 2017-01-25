Capitol marchers stand up for the dignity of unborn life

Holding signs promoting the protection of unborn life, a few dozen participants in the 44th annual Rally and March for Life Jan. 20 stood along Beretania Street in front of the State Capitol receiving supportive honks from the rush hour traffic streaming past.

Behind them and the landmark St. Damien statue, a string of speakers and musicians prayed, testified and sang for a crowd of several hundred gathered for the annual event marking the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion four decades ago.

Sponsored by Aloha Life Advocates, a non-denominational organization, the event had a strong Catholic presence with the participation of the Knights of Columbus and parishioners bused in from several west Oahu parishes.

After leis were placed on the statues of Queen Liliuokalani and St. Damien and the singing of the state and national anthems, Bishop Larry Silva offered an opening prayer.

The main speaker was Chicago-born Protestant pastor and author Romel Duane Moore Sr. The special guest speaker was Benedictine Sister Celeste “CC” Cabral, a member of the Mary, Spouse of the Holy Spirit Monastery in Waialua.

The rally’s central activity, the march around the capital block, followed. The event closed with more music and prayers.