Father Sebastian Kumar Soosai, Missionaries of Faith: The secret of our success

VIRIDITAS: SOUL GREENING

Interviewed by Sister Malia Dominica Wong, OP Hawaii Catholic Herald

In Mark’s Gospel, we hear Jesus saying “Go into the whole world and proclaim the Gospel to every creature.” (Mk 16:15) This call to go out to preach, to proclaim and to evangelize keeps me going in my priestly ministry. Filled with enthusiasm gifted by the Holy Spirit, I do try to live like that in service to the church that all may know of the love of God.

St. Francis Xavier and St. Thomas the Apostle were both early missionaries who brought the Good News to India. St. Thomas, especially, is known as the apostle to India. The doubting saint that we remember from the Gospels was reluctant to go at first, but the Lord appeared to him and told him to go.

I remember in third grade hearing stories of these saints and being taught of the lives and works of many others. The religious sisters in my school fostered a deep sense of Catholicism and formation in faith and the Gospel message. Every day we had 45 minutes of religion class which helped to reinforce what my parents and grandparents and others taught me at home. And on Sundays after Mass, we also attended religion classes. It was because of this strong foundation and being surrounded by the examples of good people that I received my religious and priestly call.

Eleven months ago I arrived in Hawaii, my first mission outside of India. I could imagine the challenges the saints met in their mission work to places far and diverse. For me, it was a big exposure to meet people of different ethnicities, styles and tastes. I needed to bend with the culture of the people and learn to go according to their ways. It was a challenge. On the other hand, in my work as associate pastor I find that many things are oriented on spiritual matters. I appreciate that there is a lot of time to spend on spiritual matters here.

Sometimes, like St. Thomas, we are sent where we do not want to go. But when we remember that it is the call of God, we need to begin to move from there. The titular of our Congregation is the Holy Trinity; our patron is Mary, Queen of Confessors. It is inevitable that we will come across different challenges and obstacles. As long as our prayer life is strong, we will be kept strong.

As a priest, my prayer life consists of praying the Divine Office, the rosary and personal prayer. That is the secret of our success. In addition, as I believe in the Divine Mercy Chaplet, I pray it along with my prayer intention. I feel I have received a lot of blessings through praying the chaplet. Taking time for personal prayer is very important; without it I feel empty. Even before preaching, I make sure to take time for personal prayer. I find it lifts me up and pushes me forth to proclaim the Lord with a spirit ever new.

Father Sebastian Kumar Soosai is a Missionaries of Faith priest from southern India. Ordained 12 years, he serves as parochial vicar of Maria Lanakila Parish in Lahaina, Maui.