HAWAII’S 2017 JUBILARIANS: Celebrating Lives of Discipleship

“God, our Father, guide of humanity and ruler of creation, look upon these your servants, who wish to confirm their offering of themselves to you. As the years pass by, help them to enter more deeply into the mystery of the church and to dedicate themselves more generously to the good of humanity.” (Prayer of the renewal of vows from the Mass of Religious Profession)

The Catholic Church in Hawaii honors those men and women who have given themselves to God and humanity, in vow and in sacrament, as they celebrate the anniversaries of their discipleship. Please join Bishop Larry Silva and Hawaii’s jubilarians in a Mass of gratitude, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 6, at the Co-Cathedral of St. Theresa.

75 years profession

Sister Juliana Costa Brum, SS.CC.

Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary and of Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament

Born: Nov. 28, 1922, Lihue, Kauai

Year entered the congregation: 1940, first profession on Oct. 3, 1942

Past ministries: I have served in many communities in Hawaii and in Gardena, Calif., and I have had many occupations, the main ones being sacristan and seamstress. For a short time I taught kindergarten.

Present ministry: Retired, however I continue our ministry of reparative adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

Reflection: I attribute my vocation to a prayer to the Holy Spirit that my mother gave to me as a young teenager. One day I felt the call of Jesus and Father Philibert, our pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Lihue, helped me come to Honolulu with the Sisters of the Sacred Hearts. There I came to know some wonderful sisters (since I didn’t know any sisters before) and entered the novitiate.

Another happy experience of my religious life was making a retreat in Europe which broadened my joys of being a Sister of the Sacred Hearts since I experienced in a special way the real presence of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament.

Now I look forward to celebrating my 75th jubilee, giving thanks for my years as a Sister of the Sacred Hearts.

75 years profession

Sister Dorothy Santos, SS.CC.

Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary and of Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament

Born: Nov. 21, 1921, Paia, Maui

Years of service: 61 years in Hawaii; 11 years teaching at Maria Regina School in Gardena, Calif.

Past ministries: teacher, Hawaii and California; catechist, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Honolulu.

Present ministry: Retired, however I continue our ministry of reparative adoration of the Blessed Sacrament

Reflection: Born and raised on Maui, I attribute my desire to become a religious to the example of my two Maryknoll Sister teachers, Sister Aquinata and Sister Marietta. But Sacred Hearts Father Lawrence, my confessor, convinced me to join the Sisters of the Sacred Hearts since perpetual adoration appealed very much to me. Of my 75 years as a sister living in community, there were and are many examples of prayer, family spirit and devotedness to each other.

I thank my parents for encouraging me and the examples of the Sacred Hearts Sisters who cared for me in boarding school. I thank the good Lord for blessing me with the gift of my vocation.

70 years profession

Sister Cecilia Rose Santos, MM

Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic

Born: Jan. 30, 1929, Maui

Past ministries: primary school teacher, pastoral work

Present ministry: pastoral ministry, food pantry

Reflection: I am the last of 11 children, born on Maui and educated by the Maryknoll Sisters at St. Anthony School. For as far back as I can remember, I desired to become a religious.

Soon after graduation from high school, I went to New York to enter the Maryknoll Sisters Congregation. My first mission assignment was to Honolulu where I taught at St. Anthony, Kalihi, St. Michael, Waialua, St. Anthony, Maui, and St. Augustine, Waikiki.

My assignment to Chile was a surprise and a great joy. There I taught in our free schools for 18 years and did pastoral work for 35 years.

At present I volunteer at St. Pius X Parish food pantry in Manoa.

70 years profession

Sister Frances Cabrini Morishige, OSF

Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities

Years of service in Hawaii: 56

Past ministries: registered nurse and nursing school instructor in Syracuse and Utica, N.Y., and Honolulu; registered nurse in Kalaupapa care home, Molokai; infirmarian, St. Francis Convent, Honolulu; volunteer, Immaculate Conception Parish, Lihue; community service, St. Francis Convent, Honolulu

Reflection: I enjoyed my years of ministry as a registered nurse in hospitals and schools of nursing in New York and Hawaii. Of special memory were my years in Kalaupapa, Molokai, ministering to the patients as did St. Marianne Cope, while experiencing the natural beauty and serenity of that sacred place.

60 years profession

Sister Ardis Teresa Kremer, MM

Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic

Born: Oct. 12, 1937, Gulfport, Miss.

Year arrived in Hawaii: 1968

Past ministries: catechetical ministry, St Augustine Parish, Waikiki, and St. John the Baptist Parish, Kalihi; catechetical ministry, home visiting, Majuro, Marshall Islands; nursing school, Kapiolani Community College; nursing, St Francis Hospital, Honolulu; public health nursing department, Molokai General Hospital

Present ministries: religious education, extraordinary minister of the Eucharist, sacristan, funeral committee member, cemetery cleaning, volunteer at the Molokai Humane Society

Reflection: I am the third of four children. My parents are Ardis and Alphonse Edward Kremer. I attended St. John the Evangelist grammar and high school and St. Mary Dominican College, New Orleans, La. I entered the Mary-knoll Sisters of St. Dominic on Sept 2, 1957, at Maryknoll, N.Y.

I am very grateful to God for the many blessings he has given me over these years. I am also very thankful to all the people who have supported me and worked with me in ministry. My goal is to continue to serve God’s people wherever I am.

60 years profession

Sister Jane Francis Leandro, SS.CC.

Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary and of Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament

Born: Aug. 10, 1937, Honolulu

Year entered congregation: 1955

Past ministries: part-time teacher, Sacred Hearts Academy; on mission in Gardena Calif.; vice-principal and teacher, St. Patrick School, Kaimuki, Sacred Hearts Academy; also superior, vocation director, provincial councilor and provincial treasurer; sent in mission to India in 1995 for 19 years; now missioned to the Philippines as assistant director of novices in Manila

Reflection: I was born to and nurtured by profoundly Catholic parents into a family sheltered in God’s love and daily prayer. A reverence for God and a desire to be faithful to his love flowed gently through my early years when, inspired by my parents, I frequented the Eucharist and parish devotions with my mother and father.

I was also touched by the lives of our Sacred Hearts priests, Marianist Brothers, Maryknoll and Sacred Hearts Sisters whose lives radiated the love of God and joy in his service. God’s call to religious life was alive in my heart throughout the years and led me to the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary and of Perpetual Adoration.

My journey has been rewarding and far beyond anything I could have hoped for or imagined. Perhaps the most meaningful ministry for me was retreat work with our students and those aspiring to religious life, our program on Kalaupapa, “In the Footsteps of Father Damien,” where I deepened my appreciation of our spirituality and St. Damien’s self-offering and came to know and love the residents as we ministered to them.

Being missioned to India was a great challenge to begin with, but I met God in many inspiring ways in my service to our candidates and sisters, and was touched by the reverence of people of many faiths, and the suffering of the poor. Other highlights were my final year of initial formation in our motherhouse in Paris, and two pilgrimages to Lourdes. The joys and surprises never cease!

To the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, honor and glory!

60 years ordination

Father Louis H. Yim

Diocesan priest

Born: May 23, 1929, Haleiwa, Oahu

Ordination date: June 8, 1957

Reflection: I was ordained to the priesthood at our Fort Street Cathedral by Bishop James J. Sweeney. I was assigned at these parishes, all on Oahu: St. Theresa, Our Lady of Good Counsel, St. Rita, Immaculate Conception, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Our Lady of Peace Cathedral, St. Anthony, Kalihi, St. Pius X. I was pastor of all of these parishes except for the first two listed.

I was the first graduate, in 1949, from St. Stephen Minor Seminary in Kaneohe. I was also the first one from this seminary ordained to the priesthood.

I was appointed diocesan archivist and historian through the 1980s and 1990s. I have written numerous articles dealing with our church history for the Hawaii Catholic Herald.

60 years profession

Brother Kevin John Reilly, CFC

Congregation of Christian Brothers

Born: Jan. 3, 1940, Bronx, N.Y.

Arrived in Hawaii: 1998

Years of service: Retired in 2007 for health reasons

Past ministries: All of my years in ministry were as a teacher. Many of these years were in Seattle, Chicago and various California cities prior to coming to Hawaii and Damien Memorial School.

Present ministry: In nursing care.

60 years profession

Sister Marcelia Mary Maglinte, BVM

Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Dubuque, Iowa

Born: March 2, 1939, Kealia, Kauai

Years working in Hawaii: 1985-present

Past ministries: elementary teacher in Catholic schools in California, Montana, Illinois, from 1962 to 1985

Present ministry: substitute teacher in public schools in Kahului and St. Anthony Elementary School, Wailuku, and volunteer work with seniors

Reflection: I am the second youngest in my family of nine living daughters. We lived in Halaula Camp near Kealia, Kauai. My dad Demetrio Maglinte, worked for the Lihue Sugar Plantation Co. until he retired in 1965. My Dad and Mother, Marcela Boca, arrived on Kauai from Siquior Isand in the Philippines in 1923. I attended Kapaa Elementary in first grade in Kapaa, Kauai, and St. Catherine grades 2-8. After graduating from Kapaa High in 1957, I attended the postulancy of the sisters nicknamed BVMs in Dubuque, Iowa. My college classes were at Clark College in Dubuque and Mundelein College in Chicago. Both colleges are owned by the BVMs.

A great highlight was making a pilgrimage to Father Damien’s church in Kalaupapa in 2010 and volunteering to work with Hansen’s disease patients at Damien House in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Sister Ann Credidio, BVM, runs Damien House and has been there for at least 20 years.

60 years profession

Sister Michele McQueeney, OSF

Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities

Born: July 21, 1937, Auburn, N.Y.

Years worked in Hawaii: 1979-1987; 1990-1999; 2012-present

Years of service in Hawaii: 22 years

Past ministries: elementary and secondary school teacher, Syracuse, N.Y., Long Beach, Calif., and Honolulu; vice principal, Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Santa Barbara; vice principal and principal, St. Francis School, Honolulu; case worker, San Diego City and County Department of Human Services; social service director, St. Paul’s Villa, San Diego; director of adult formation, San Rafael Parish, San Diego; executive director, CSI Inc., Honolulu

Present ministry: spiritual services, St. Francis Healthcare System

Reflection: I became acquainted with the Franciscan Sisters when I was in high school and working as a nurse’s aide at the local hospital run by the sisters in Auburn, N.Y. The sisters were so joyful and friendly and made everyone feel happy. They were able to bring a smile to your face even when you might not be as cheerful as they were.

By the end of high school I had begun to think about religious life but decided to go to the nursing school run by the Franciscans. By the end of that year, I had read about St. Francis and St. Clare and really felt called to religious life.

I have always looked for new challenges during my years in religious life. I’ve never been content to stay in any place for a long period of time. I feel fortunate to have been involved in a variety of ministries on the mainland and in Hawaii. After 25 years in education I felt a need for another challenge before becoming too old to do anything else.

I loved my years at CSI Inc. in Honolulu working with the frail elderly, homeless and substance abusers, and learning how to run a small nonprofit agency. It was a period where I prayed a lot and experienced many small miracles. We managed to survive and it is still providing services.

Another memorable period were my years at San Rafael Parish as director of adult faith formation. How fortunate it was to be involved with the RCIA program and to feel the Spirit at work with those preparing to come into the church. It is so rewarding to see many of them involved in various ministries years later.

I thank God for calling me into his vineyard and for the many graces I have received, and my religious community for the many experiences I have had. With God, nothing is impossible!

60 years profession

Brother Jose Degorio, SM

Society of Mary (Marianists)

Born: Nov. 19, 1938, Paia, Maui

Years of service in Hawaii: 1961-1969, 1974-present

Past ministries: business office, St. Louis-Chaminade Educational Center; teacher, St. Anthony School, Wailuku; teacher, Saint Louis High School

Present ministry: Records office, Chaminade University of Honolulu

Reflection: I was born on Maui and raised in Puukolii Plantation Village on the island’s westside. I graduated from Sacred Hearts Grade School and St. Anthony High School. During my school years at St. Anthony, the Marianists’ dedicated life to Mary and their charism influenced my vocation to religious life.

After my first vows I entered the working brothers category. I held jobs from bookkeeper to secretary and teacher. When I was assigned to St. Anthony, Maui, they were in need of a typing and shorthand teacher so I offered my services. Teaching a skilled course in the State of Hawaii does not require a college education, however, I was able to obtain my college degrees from Maui Community College and Chaminade University during my teaching career. Being in the classroom and working with students has been the greatest joy of my ministry.

I am grateful to my fellow Marianists with whom I lived and worked over the past years. Their great support and fine example have helped me in my perseverance. Mahalo to all of them.

50 years profession

Father Robert J. Bouffier, SM

Society of Mary (Marianists)

Born: Oct. 26, 1948, Long Island, N.Y.

Year arrived in Hawaii: 2002

Past ministries: high school teacher and chaplain, Dayton, Ohio; university teacher and director of theatre, Dayton and Boston, Brazilian Apostolate, Boston

Present ministry: associate professor, Chaminade University of Honolulu.

Reflection: I entered the Marianist novitiate in Rose Hill, Va., in 1966 after graduating from Chaminade High School, Mineola, N.Y. I professed first vows in August 1967 and then went to the University of Dayton graduating from there in 1970. Upon finishing my master’s of arts in theology in 1972, I went on to study at the Boston College-Andover Newton Joint Doctoral Program in Theology. I was ordained a priest in 1974.

My assignments included teaching in high school and university, chaplaincy for troubled children, theater work as both actor and director, and ministry in the Brazilian Apostolate of the Archdiocese of Boston.

For the last 15 years, I have had a dual assignment, spending half the year at Chaminade University and the other half abroad, either at the Deepahalli Scholasticate in Bangalore, India, teaching young Marianist Brothers, or at Assumption University in Bangkok, Thailand.

I am deeply devoted to our Blessed Mother and attribute my love of beauty, art, poetry and drama to her quiet and powerful influence.

50 years profession

Sister Laurencia Camayudo, OP

Dominican Sisters of the Most Holy Rosary of the Philippines — Hawaii Region

Born: Oct. 15, 1948, Zarraga, Iloilo, Philippines

Year arrived in the U.S.: 2006, six years in San Francisco, five years in Hawaii

Past and present ministries: education ministry

Reflection: After 10 years of elementary and high school education in the Philippines, I entered the Congregation of the Dominican Sisters of the Most Holy Rosary who were my high school teachers.

Being a Dominican sister vowed to follow Christ in the context of our Dominican spirituality, I have experienced the joys of religious life as promised to those who left everything to follow Jesus. The main apostolate of our congregation is education, thus, in all those past years, I was immersed in the beautiful and varied experiences of that ministry. The Lord has blessed my life with the necessary graces and strength to carry on his task in this area of evangelization where you have a “captive” audience in the classroom.

The educational apostolate is very challenging, especially nowadays when a bleak future looms on the horizon of private Catholic institutions of learning. Yet, spurred on by the thought that I am doing his work, who himself is the greatest of all teachers, all the challenges, trials and difficulties are viewed in their proper perspectives. After all, consecrated life is a life of following the Lord, thus the journey is made lighter with the thought that we are doing the work of his Body, the church.

50 years profession

Sister Lourdes Reyno Fernandez, MM

Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic

Born: March 27, 1943, Bugallon aka Ramon, Isabela, Philippines

Year first arrived in Hawaii: 1969

Past ministries: Hong Kong, special education to runaway girls in collaboration with the Good Shepherd Sisters, factory workers formation program, Asian industrial workers exchange; congregational service in the Communication Office, Maryknoll, NY.; special assignment to Albania, a Balkan state in Southeast Europe, pioneering mission in a post-Communist country isolated from the rest of humanity for four decades; congregational service as coordinator of Mission Awareness Program, Maryknoll, N.Y.; re-entry to mission Albania in collaboration with the Dominican Sisters of Blessed Imelda from Bologna teaching value education; inter-congregational community life with the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul from Torino, coordinator of learning activities for women, youth and children

Present ministry: part of four-member congregational vocation team, covering Asia-Pacific

Reflection: Since I entered religious missionary life, my life as a Maryknoll Sister has been a miracle and a mystery, an eventful and extraordinary lived experience. My parents celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in June 6, 1967, and I entered Maryknoll June 24, 1967. They offered the first fruit of their love to the Lover of us all. My siblings were not too sure where I was heading but they were all there to visit me in the novitiate and how happy they were when I could also go home for vacation!

After five decades of learning and serving others, I realized what a “diamond in the rough” I was! Through all these years of rubbing, with all kinds of circumstances and peoples, this “diamond” was gradually polished and shaped, sharpened and became transparent; a gem that cannot be hidden but shines through as time goes by. I stand in awe to all that has been and marvel at the treasure I found in plunging myself in faith into the unknown.

God is love. I have responded to this love and it is a life of love that kept and keeps me going. That’s all there is — love that makes me whole and connected to my brothers and sisters and to the whole of creation, in this one earth community we call home!

50 years ordination

Father Adrian Ramos Gervacio

Diocesan priest

Born: Sept. 8, 1939, Bagarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines

Year arrived in Hawaii: Aug. 5, 1975

Served in Hawaii: 20-plus years

Past ministries: Ministry to the Filipino community in Hawaii; associate pastor, Co-Cathedral of St. Theresa, two years; pastor, St. Anthony Parish, Kalihi, four years; 20 years active duty as a chaplain in the U.S. Navy

Present ministry: Retired

Reflection: For five years, I ministered to the Filipino communities in the diocese. I traveled to parishes and mission churches, working in each parish for a month, visiting families and preaching a mission for seven nights. This was very meaningful and fulfilling. I went to a radio station in Honolulu and gave a talk. On the neighbor islands, I recorded talks to be played. In June 1977, I was incardinated into the Diocese of Honolulu with the late Bishop John J. Scanlan receiving me. I was appointed pastor of St. Anthony on Puuhale Road in 1982.

In 1986, I requested of the late Bishop Joseph Ferrario to endorse me for the Archdiocese for Military Services. The request was granted and I was commissioned as a U. S. Navy chaplain in September of 1986. I served with the Marine Corps in Okinawa, rode ships when I was stationed in Subic Bay, Philippines, went on to Guam, then to Guantanamo Bay, Charleston, S.C., Port Hueneme, Calif., and retired after 20 years at my last duty station, the Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake, Calif. The varied ministries and going to different places enriched me as a priest. Everything contributed to a very meaningful priesthood.

After retiring from the Navy in 2006, I was sent to St. John Apostle and Evangelist Church in Mililani where I served as interim administrator. I took an assignment as pastor of Our Lady of the Mount in Kalihi Valley in July 2007 and retired from active ministry in June 2014.

50 years profession

Brother Thomas P. Jalbert, SM

Society of Mary (Marianists)

Born: Feb. 26, 1948, Long Beach, Calif.

Past ministries: teacher, Marianist high schools in California

Reflection: I attended Catholic grade school and high school in Long Beach, Calif. I am an only child. After high school, I entered the Marianists. I was attracted to the Marianists with their mixed composition — brothers and priests living together in community without distinction — living in equality. I professed my first vows in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Aug. 15, 1967. I professed my perpetual vows as a Marianist on Oct. 2, 1973, in my home parish of St. Cyprian in Long Beach.

As a Marianist, I have spent time in Hawaii as a Marianist scholasticate (student brother), high school director of campus ministry, and Chaminade University archivist

I worked with Father Roland Bunda in establishing the retreat program at St. Louis School. As director of campus ministry for St. Louis School, I worked on student retreats, liturgies and service projects. I cherish the relationships that I established with families in Honolulu.

I earned a master’s degree from Rosary College (now Dominican University) in library science and a master’s degree in pastoral theology from the University of the Incarnate Word.

I especially cherish the years I served at Archbishop Riordan High School in California as the school librarian and assisting with some campus ministry activities.

I am grateful to the Marianists for helping me develop a strong faith life. I have always enjoyed living in community with my fellow Marianist brothers. I enjoy watching sporting events. I am a family historian/genealogist. I have researched the Jalberts from their coming to Quebec in 1659 to the present.

50 years ordination

Msgr. Thaddeus F. Mercado

Diocesan priest

Born: May 20, 1943, Magsingal, Ilocos Sur, Philippines

Arrival in Hawaii: 2006

Ordained: July 2, 1967, in Rome for the Archdiocese of Nueva Segovia

Past ministries: hospital chaplain, spiritual director, professor, parish priest, seminary vice-rector and rector, vicar general, chancellor, archdiocesan administrator

Present ministry: missionary to Hawaii from 2006 to the present, serving as a parish administrator or parochial vicar at Sacred Heart Parish, Naalehu; Holy Rosary, Pahala; Our Lady of Sorrows, Wahiawa; Our Lady of Good Counsel, Pearl City

Reflection: On July 2, 1967, I was richly favored by God to have shared with me the priesthood of his son, the Lord Jesus Christ. It is only fitting and proper that, on the 50th anniversary of my ordination to the priesthood, I praise God for this pure grace — unearned, unmerited and undeserved — in the song of the Psalmist: “This is the Lord’s doing, it is marvelous in our eyes. This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it (Ps 118:23-24).

Ever since, I have walked “the less travelled road” serving the church under seven archbishops, two of whom were made cardinals, and four bishops; collaborating with brother-priests in shepherding countless people of God in parish and administrative work; teaching philosophy and theology in seminary formation; and ministering to the sick and dying in hospital chaplaincy.

The journey of priesting on that “less traveled road” for the last 50 years was by no means “a walk in the park.” On the contrary, it was fraught with twists and turns, surprises and accidents, unforced errors and growing pains resulting in stumbling, limping, burning out and getting lost. But, by God’s grace, I have not gone off that road, not yet; and, if I can help it, never will. After all, it has made all the difference in my life.

After 50 years of priesting, I do humbly feel that, together with archbishops, bishops, brother priests and the people of God I have worked with, I have carried out my ministry with as much fidelity as I could muster with as much success as with God’s grace I could accomplish.

Even as I take comfort at memories of success stories in my priesting of 50 years, I am aware as well of the painful ones caused by initiatives that were wrongly inspired by personal interest, controlled by pride, and that depended on human strength alone. I claim these memories as part of my past, face up to them, and ask for the Lord’s and the church’s forgiveness, healing and reconciliation.

After all is said and done in 50 years of priesting, what is there for me now going forward? I do not know what the future holds for me; but I know who holds my future. Open to God’s will and trusting in his grace and support, I resonate with the old man Simeon’s song of praise, thanksgiving and hope: “Now, Master, you can dismiss your servant in peace; you have fulfilled your word. For my eyes have witnessed your saving deed.” (Lk 2: 29-30)

50 years profession

Brother Bernard J. Ploeger, SM

Society of Mary (Marianists)

Born: July 1, 1948, Dallas, Texas

Year arrived in Hawaii: 2001

Years of service here: 16

Past ministries: mathematics faculty, University of Dayton; provincial council, Society of Mary, provincial assistant for temporalities/treasure; vice president for administration, University of Dayton; councilor, Province of Cincinnati, Society of Mary; external advisor to the president, executive vice president and provost, Chaminade University

Present ministry: president, Chaminade University

Reflection: When asked to reflect on my life as a Marianist I am very much drawn to John’s account of the call of the first apostles: they ask Jesus, “Where do you stay?” and he answers “Come and see.” (John 1: 35-39). Wonderful blessings have occurred by coming to see.

When I was growing up I had the idea that I wanted to be a nuclear physicist. My vague plan for accomplishing this was to study mathematics and science and enlist in the military to qualify for an advanced education. I can’t really remember explicitly thinking about being a Marianist until I was asked the question by Brother Ray Wuco in February of my senior year at Moeller. In what now seems an improbable decision process; we talked for about 10 minutes; I agreed this might be for me; he asked me to let him know in a week; I told my Mom that I thought it would be a good idea; she said she’d be pleased if that is what I really wanted; she told my Dad; I told Brother Ray “yes” a week later.

My Marianist life has unfolded so far in surprising ways. Many of my early verities about the U.S. and the church disintegrated in college, and the need to build a new integration tremendously broadened my education. Though I was planning a career in high school ministry, I was advised by Norb Brockman that I’d be going to graduate school if I was willing. At Ohio State, my mentor was Frank Damm, who cultivated my interests in Africa and the international development efforts of some of the Marianists at University of Dayton. As a member of the faculty in mathematics, I “fell in” with Ray Fitz, Don Geiger, and Ed Zamierowski and the work of integrated agricultural development in Niger, West Africa. When Bert Buby became provincial he told me he was looking for someone who could learn finance and had an interest in the third world and social justice. By 1985 I thought I had put myself on track for an assignment to the Eastern African Region when my service as assistant for temporalities was concluded, but Ray Fitz got to me and the council first and I was appointed to what was eventually titled senior VP for administration, University of Dayton.

Other invitations have followed: from Dr. Sue Wesselkamper to assist her and her team “re-found” Chaminade University — first as an advisor and board member, then in 2001 as a member of her leadership team and, upon her death in 2009, as president; from Joe Kamis to serve as a councilor during his administration; and from Tom Giardino and the general council to represent the Cincinnati Province on the steering committee for the merging of four of the U.S. provinces.

In preparing these reflections I’ve wanted to name those who have asked me to “come and see” as a way of thanking them. I regret that many others had to be omitted. I trust that in my own way I’ve been able to invite others to an apostolic faith community and that it has been for them the same wonderful blessing it’s been for me.

50 years profession

Brother Dennis Lee Schmitz, SM

Society of Mary (Marianists)

Born: May 27, 1948, Los Angeles

Arrived in Hawaii: 1967-1971 as a scholastic (student brother) at Chaminade College (now University) of Honolulu

Years of service here: 1996-present

Past ministries: high school English teacher, high school campus minister, teacher of English as a second language (Sogong University in Seoul), formation and administration work within the congregation

Present ministry: director, Office of Special Ministries (spiritual event planner) at the Marianist Center of Hawaii on the Chaminade/Saint Louis School Campus; designated visitor from the U.S. Province to the District of India (84 brothers and several communities and ministries)

Reflection: I was born and raised in Southern California where I was first educated by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. After attending the Marianist-run Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, I decided to join the Society of Mary. I was attracted to the vocation of the brother. I appreciated the family spirit and the comfortable relationships that the brothers had with one another and with the students. I joined after graduation in 1966 and went to Santa Cruz, Calif., for a year of novitiate.

After professing vows, I came to Chaminade for my college studies. My first ministry was at Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco and Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, Calif. Though trained as an English teacher, I quickly gravitated toward campus ministry work.

At about this time Brother Ed Gomez, who was on our general administration at the time, invited me to visit with him our mission in Korea. I fell in love with Korea and eventually spent 12 years there. One of my main jobs in Korea was to teach and share Marianist life with young men who aspired to Marianist religious life. As I shared this life, I grew in my own understanding of religious life in general and in Marianist religious life in particular. After a sabbatical year, I returned to Hawaii to begin my current ministry.

While working as a “spiritual event planner” here at the Marianist Center, I’ve always had side jobs. I did vocation ministry followed by being a councilor on our provincial council. Now my side job is to go to visit our mission in India three times a year for a month at a time. My ministerial life has almost always been a multi-cultural experience. I’ve always been blessed to live in and with cultures different from my childhood culture. It is always a wonderful experience to be immersed in other cultures and yet to feel the oneness of our Catholic Christian Family and my Marianist Family.

25 years ordination

Father Edmundo Naceno Barut Jr.

Diocesan priest

Born: Feb. 9, 1966, Loaog City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines

Arrived in Hawaii: April 12, 2011

Past ministries: ordained a priest for the Diocese of Bangued, in the Province of Abra in the Philippines, served 19 years there in various capacities: parish priest, diocesan school superintendent, parochial school director, diocesan chair for liturgy, diocesan director for the youth, diocesan chancellor, major seminary professor, diocesan financial administrator and minor seminary rector

Present ministry: after arriving in Hawaii in 2011, served one month at St. John Apostle and Evangelist Church in Mililani; one year as parochial vicar at Sacred Heart Church in Punahou and St. Pius X Church in Manoa; campus minister at Maryknoll School; parish administrator of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Ewa Beach from July 1, 2012 and then pastor upon my incardination into the Diocese of Honolulu on Sept. 11, 2016

Reflection: The gift of priesthood is always rooted in one’s family. I thank my mother, Esther Naceno Barut, who guided me well in my life and sustained me in my vocation to the priesthood with her prayers. I was paternally orphaned in 1969 at the age of three with the death of my father, Edmundo R. Barut Sr. I have one sibling, a younger sister, Ethelrida Barut-Reyes, who resides with her family and my mother in Los Angeles.

I entered St. Joseph Minor Seminary in Bangued, Abra, in 1981 under the Society of the Divine Word Fathers for the last two years of my high school. For college, I studied at San Pablo Major Seminary in Baguio City and further pursued my vocation at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila and finished my studies at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila where I earned both a bachelor of sacred theology and a licentiate in sacred theology, and also a master of arts in higher religious studies.

I was ordained as priest at St. James the Elder Cathedral in Bangued, Abra, on April 25, 1992.

Twenty-five years in the priesthood brought many joys and highlights in my life. I was privileged to have started my seminary formation in the high school seminary and then returned to the university immediately after ordination to earn my licentiate and master’s degrees. My years in the chancery gave me a broader perspective in understanding both the administrative and pastoral demands of the priesthood. Working in the parish and in schools gave me a more realistic touch about life in the world. Serving in Hawaii renewed me in my priestly commitment and to be incardinated here was a foretaste of celebrating 25 years in the priestly ministry. I pray for more years serving the Lord Jesus and his people.

25 years ordination

Father Scott R. Bush

Diocesan priest

Born: April 7, 1950, Honolulu

Ordained: June 6, 1992

Past ministries: parish priest at Sacred Heart Parish in Naalehu, Big Island; Holy Rosary Parish in Pahala, Big Island; St. Joseph Parish, Hilo; Malia Puka O Kalani, Keaukaha, Big Island; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Ewa Beach, Oahu

Present ministry: pastor, St. George Church, Waimanalo, Oahu

Reflection: I am the son of George and Priscilla Bush, with siblings George and Carol. I attended St. Anthony School in Kalihi, then went on to Maryknoll Grade School. I attended Saint Louis High School, graduated in 1968 and went to Seattle University where I received a bachelor of arts degree. I then went to the University of Hawaii and received a master’s degree. In 1986, I entered St. Patrick Seminary and on June 6, 1992, was ordained a diocesan priest.

What do I love most as a priest? My love for the people I serve … and the pork adobo and lechon they feed me.

It was a joyful surprise for my second grade teacher, Sister Raymond Gerard, when she saw her inquisitive, energetic, kolohe student all grown up and serving as her parish priest and pastor!

25 years ordination

Father Peter J. Dumag

Diocesan priest

Born: Santo Domingo, Ilocos Sur, Philippines

Ordained a priest: 1992

Past ministries: parochial vicar, pastor in the Philippines; vocation director, the Diocese of Honolulu; entered the U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps on April 19, 2012; chaplain, 47th Flying Training Wing, Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas; chaplain, 380 Air Expeditionary Wing, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates

Present ministry: chaplain, with the rank of captain, to the 8th Mission Support Group of the 8th Fighter Wing; priest for the Catholic Community of Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, responsible for worship, formation, charitable outreach and social ministries and the spiritual and pastoral care of airmen and their families; represents the chaplain corps at numerous ecumenical and base functions

25 years ordination

Father Konelio Faletoi

Diocesan priest

Born: Aug. 21, 1965, Wahiawa

Past ministries: parochial vicar, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Papaikou; U.S. Air Force reserve chaplain; parish priest, Our Lady of the Mount Parish, Kalihi, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Ewa Beach; U.S. Army reserve chaplain

Present ministry: pastor, St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Kailua-Kona; Samoan ministry

Reflection: My family has always been a very important influence on my vocation. There were many priests who inspired me as I was growing up: Cardinal Pio Tuafinuu, Msgr. Alan Nagai, Father Frances Shimono, Father Clarence Liu, Father Gary Colton, Father John Ward; and the priests who assisted me during my formation, Msgr. Gary Secor, Father Robert Giguere, Father Frank Norris, Father John Chandler, Father Patrick Freitas, Bishop Richard Garcia, Bishop Larry Silva, and others were all responsible for my calling and priestly formation.

I have been blessed with wonderful religious women who inspire me and always pray for me: my aunt, Sister Antonina Maria Bernard, who is a Carmelite nun in Samoa, my cousin Sister Celestina Faletoi, Sister Denise Vincente, Sister Davilyn Ah Chick, Sister Charlene Eppi and others.

I have enjoyed being a priest and look forward to another 25 years.

25 years ordination

Deacon Anthony Nguyen

Permanent deacon

Born: Oct. 3, 1942, North Vietnam

Ordained: June 13, 1992

Arrived in Hawaii: 2013

Past ministries: permanent deacon for the Diocese of Sacramento, Calif.; served in a Vietnamese parish in Sacramento; taught RCIA classes, delivered homilies; presided at baptisms; taught marriage preparation; ministered to the sick; home visits

Present ministry: serves as a deacon for the Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Community at the Co-Cathedral of St. Theresa; serves at the altar; gives homilies; teaches marriage preparation classes; teaches RCIA classes; ministers to the sick; leads home rosaries

Reflection: From 1975 to 1980, I was a Vietnamese refugee resettling into a new life in Portland, Oregon. As president of the Vietnamese Catholic Community, I served as a minister of the Eucharist, and also helped newcomers resettle into their new lives in the United States of America. In 1980, I moved to Sacramento and as a president of the Vietnamese Catholic Community there, I helped build its first church in 1983.

In 1992, I was ordained a deacon for the Diocese of Sacramento and served in the Vietnamese parish there. From 2003 to present, besides serving as a deacon, I was involved in Vietnam helping the poor, the handicapped, those with Hansen’s disease, orphans and the homeless. I was also involved in a program that saved more than 100 children from abortion.

25 years ordination

Father Marvin Jason Samiano

Diocesan priest

Born: March 26, 1963, Lihue, Kauai

Year arrived in Hawaii: 1987 as a seminarian

Ordained: June 6, 1992

Past ministries: parochial vicar, parish administrator, hospital chaplain, judicial vicar and Director of Canonical Affairs, Mission Cooperative Coordinator, member of Bishop’s Advisory Board for Persons with Disabilities

Present ministry: parochial vicar at the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace

Reflection: When I think about the highlights of my 25 years of ministry, I am mindful of the Scripture passage that I have used as a personal theme to remind myself and others of God’s presence in our lives: “You are precious in my eyes … I love you.” (Isaiah 43)

I am extremely thankful for the support and love of my family that continues to be a strong reminder of the presence of God’s blessing in my life. Each of the parishes in which I have served — St. Theresa, Mountain View, St. Joseph, Hilo, St. Anthony, Kailua, and the Cathedral Basilica — has continued to form me in my priesthood and have walked with me in our common journey of discipleship. My family, whether by blood and by baptism, has been a constant reminder of the many and varied blessings that I have received from God.

One of the departments with which I have been blessed to be associated is the Office of Social Ministry. They have reinforced the belief that we are given by God an inherent and unchangeable dignity as human beings. My association with this office and with the Bishop’s Advisory Board for Persons with Disabilities has given me opportunities to share the Gospel with all.

The diocese gifted me with the opportunity to further my studies by granting me a study leave to get a licentiate in canon law. I graduated from the Catholic University of America in 2009 and served the diocese as the Judicial Vicar and Director of Canonical Affairs. While associated with this office, I had the opportunity to put into practice the notion of justice tempered by mercy, and through the ministry of the Tribunal was able to bring about healing in people’s lives.

The newest chapter in my life is my involvement in the Worldwide Marriage Encounter movement. As I celebrate and honor the vocation and sacrament of marriage with our sisters and brothers, I am renewed in my priesthood and the covenantal relationship that I have with my parishioners. I am moved, as before, to echo the Lord’s word through the prophet and to tell people, “You are precious in my eyes … I love you.”

25 years of ordination

Father Apolinario Lozada Ty, sss

Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament

Born: July 23, 1957, Manila, Philippines

Year arrived in Hawaii: 2016

Past Ministries: provincial superior of the Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament, Philippines; scholastic director; secretary to the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines; member of the Permanent Commission for Eucharistic Congresses

Present Ministry: parochial vicar, St. Joseph Church, Hilo

Reflection: Born of mixed Chinese and Filipino parentage, I was fortunate that both my father and mother were God-loving people who brought us into that same love for God and his church. I took up accounting in college and had been working for seven years when I decided to join the Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament in 1983. I had my initial seminary formation in the Philippines and later obtained my licentiate degree in sacred liturgy at Pontificio Ateneo Sant Anselmo in Rome, Italy.

As a religious priest, I would consider my involvement in the formation ministry for eight years as a scholastic director as one that brought me the greatest joy. While such ministry is not rich in appreciation because one is confined in the seminary, just the thought of being able to be a co-journeyer of one who would eventually work in the vineyard of the Lord is certainly a humbling privilege.

But likewise, liturgy is also my passion. Probably because, as a religious dedicated to the Eucharist, celebrating the mystery of our faith truthfully and meaningfully is close to my heart.

Helping here in the Diocese of Honolulu certainly is a new experience for me and a very enriching and blessed one. It is an experience of the Spirit of Aloha first hand. And for that I am truly grateful.