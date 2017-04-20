The Sacred Triduum with Bishop Silva

Photos by Darlene J.M. Dela Cruz

Bishop Larry Silva celebrated the Sacred Triduum — Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Vigil — April 13-15. These three days culminating Holy Week and leading into Easter feature many liturgical customs commemorating Christ’s passion, death and resurrection.

On Holy Thursday, April 13, Bishop Silva celebrated an evening Mass at the Co-Cathedral of St. Theresa. Scenes in the top row of photos from the liturgy highlight the traditional Holy Thursday “washing of the feet” and the institution of the Eucharist at the Last Supper.

The bishop celebrated the liturgy for Good Friday, April 14, at the co-cathedral as well. The second row of images depict the veneration of the cross.

The Great Easter Vigil was celebrated by the bishop at the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace the night of April 15. The final row of pictures shows the lighting of the Easter fire and Paschal Candle, as well as the blessing of baptismal waters and baptism of a catechumen into the Catholic faith.