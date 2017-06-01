Faith Formation Conferences kick off with focus on diocesan pastoral plan

The Diocese of Honolulu Faith Formation Conferences begin this month with Oahu sessions June 16-17. (Registration is due by June 7.) These conferences, filled with informational and inspirational sessions, provide opportunities for local Catholics to study and share their knowledge and passion on Catholic topics. The Hawaii Catholic Herald asked Kristina DeNeve, diocesan adult faith formation coordinator and primary organizer of the Faith Formation Conferences, for her insights on the annual gatherings. DeNeve notes that this year the conference theme, “Growing as Stewards of the Gospel,” highlights ways Island faithful can put to practice our diocesan pastoral plan.

Hawaii Catholic Herald: Describe the history of the Faith Formation Conferences.

Kristina DeNeve: For about two decades now, the diocese has offered these large gatherings on each of our islands to help us lay faithful grow in our understanding of our faith. The conferences have taken a variety of forms and emphases over the years, such as a time when it was called a Catechetical Institute with courses that lasted a full week or two. The Faith Formation Conferences as they are offered now have existed for about 10 years.

HCH: What goals do you hope to achieve through the conferences?

DeNeve: People from all of our islands repeatedly stated that faith formation for adults is one of our most critical needs. I believe that adult faith formation happens in a variety of ways and means, including, most importantly, during regular participation at Sunday Mass. Gathering as an island community once a year is also so important. My goal for the conferences is that we pray together, learn together, share together, grow closer to Christ and to his Body, the Church and that we are nourished and strengthened to live out our faith.

HCH: What is the general process and timeline for putting the Faith Formation Conferences together?

DeNeve: It takes an ohana to put on a conference! There is a team of about six diocesan staff who do most of the preliminary planning and gather registrations, in consultation with a variety of people for each island conference. The parish on each island that hosts the conference also has anywhere from four to a dozen people making early arrangements on site. During the conference itself, we have as many as 30 different facilitators who present sessions with at least that many people working in the background to help the event run smoothly. Before one series of conferences ends, we are already planning for the following year.

HCH: Why the theme “Growing as Stewards of the Gospel” this year?

DeNeve: Our diocesan pastoral plan, penned by Bishop Silva, but based on input from all our parishes, was released to parishes about a year ago. We’ve all had a chance by now to read and digest what we ourselves have been saying we need to prioritize in our parishes — namely lifelong faith formation, strengthening marriage and family, initial and ongoing development for clergy and laity alike, and ministry for and with our youth and young adults. Our theme this year sums up that our conference is aimed at helping us as individuals and parishes to implement our priorities.

HCH: How did the theme inspire your selection of sessions and speakers?

DeNeve: Session topics this year all tie in with one or more of our four priorities from Stewards of the Gospel. Sessions range from how to put a strategic plan into action to how to fundraise to how digital archaeology can be used to read ancient texts. So much is being offered!

HCH: Explain briefly the “LEM” certification, and other certificates of completion?

DeNeve: In conjunction with the priority of leadership development for our laity, Bishop Silva has approved guidelines for our laity to be trained and certified in Lay Ecclesial Ministry (LEM). Over one third of our sessions at the Oahu conference can be used towards a person’s initial LEM certification. In addition, all of the sessions are great for one’s annual, recommended ongoing formation following LEM certification. In terms of the areas of certification, we offer LEM certificates for Hawaii Catholic School teachers, religious education catechists, and RCIA coordinators and team members. Soon, LEM certificates for youth ministry and for some of the liturgical ministries will be added. (Note: LEM certification may be accomplished online and facilitated at the parish/school. The conferences are not the only path to completion.)

HCH: What are the benefits of attending Faith Formation Conferences?

DeNeve: You grow in your faith! You learn stuff you didn’t know – we are after all a faith that spans over 2,000 years, every culture on the planet and most of the greatest minds that have ever lived!