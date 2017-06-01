In solemn rite, bishop ordains Alfred Guerrero to the priesthood

By Patrick Downes

Hawaii Catholic Herald

Bishop Larry Silva ordained Kalihi-bred Alfred Guerrero a priest May 19 at his home parish of the Co-Cathedral of St. Theresa in a solemn Mass that celebrated the sacredness, the unique character and the fraternity of the Catholic priesthood.

The two-hour and 10-minute evening liturgy enacted the ancient rites calling upon the power of the Holy Spirit to transform the 28-year-old into a man empowered to make present the Body and Blood of Jesus in the Eucharist and to absolve sins.

The Mass started at 6 p.m. with an oli, a Hawaiian chant, followed by a 10-minute-long procession of 10 altar servers and ministers of ceremony, 15 Knights of Columbus, 25 deacons, 91 priests and the bishop in gold-colored vestments wearing a thick maile lei entwined with white blossoms.

The priests, most of whom had come from the just completed annual weeklong priest convocation on Oahu’s North Shore, filled in the space around the altar in the marble-lined sanctuary.

The large church was packed. Six front pews were reserved for the family and friends of Guerrero, whose parents are deceased.

“We praise God and thank God for this day as we welcome Deacon Alfred Guerrero into the priesthood,” said Bishop Silva, opening the Mass.

The ordination rites began after the Liturgy of the Word, when a deacon announced, “Let Alfred Guerrero who is to be ordained a priest, come forward.”

The candidate answered in a loud clear voice, “Present.”

After vocations director Father Rheo Ofalsa testified that Guerrero “has been found worthy” to be ordained, Bishop Silva said, “Relying on the help of the Lord God and our Savior Jesus Christ, we choose Alfred, our brother, for the order of the priesthood.”

The congregation erupted into applause and cheers.

‘You made it’

“Alfred, you made it!” the bishop exclaimed, kicking off his homily.

“In just a few moments you will be called Father Alfred,” the bishop continued, addressing his sermon directly to the man of the hour.

He told Guerrero his new status would entitle him to places of favor, but warned him about falling into that “trap.”

“The higher you go the more you need to be the humble servant,” he said. “But being a priest of Jesus Christ demands much more than acting humbly.”

A priest must reach out to his people, Bishop Silva said.

“You must go to them. It is not enough to wait for them to approach you. You must go out to them.”

Quoting Scripture, the bishop told Guerrero that he is being sent to heal the broken-hearted, bring release to prisoners and proclaim liberty to captives, even if it means risking rejection, criticism and persecution.

But “you will have the power to call down the Holy Spirit,” he said. “You will make present to all these people the living bread.”

“There will be challenges,” he said, “But you are not alone.”

Bishop Silva assured him that he would have the support of his brotherhood of priests, including the “most famous of Hawaii’s presbyterate, St. Damien.”

After the sermon, the bishop led Guerrero in six promises, including the final one pledging “obedience to me and my successors.”

“I do,” Guerrero repeated to each promise.

Guerrero then prostrated himself face-down on a mat of finely woven lauhala as the congregation sang the lengthy “Litany of the Saints.”

He then got up and knelt before Bishop Silva, who at 6:53 p.m. lay his hands silently and solemnly on Guerrero’s head, ordaining him a priest. All the priests in the sanctuary then did the same, one by one, in a ritual lasting more than 10 minutes.

The present and previous pastors of the co-cathedral, Father Gregorio Honorio and Father William Kunisch respectively, assisted Father Guerrero in vesting in his priest’s stole and chasuble.

Bishop Silva then anointed the new priest’s hands with oil and presented him with his gold chalice and paten.

The ordination rite over, the bishop proclaimed, “Peace be with you,” and embraced Father Guerrero. All 90 priests again lined up, this time to give their beaming newly-ordained brother a hug. A few also kissed his hands.

The Mass proceeded with Father Guerrero standing at the altar at the bishop’s left, reciting a portion of the Eucharistic Prayer in a clear, confident voice.

After Communion, Joel and Fay Pabo sang the meditative hymn “You Are a Priest Forever.”

Before the Mass ended, Bishop Silva said, “As bishop I am going to claim the privilege of receiving the first priest blessing from Father Alfred,” which he did.

It was then Father Guerrero’s turn to talk.

“I made it,” he exclaimed to more applause and cheers.

He thanked “all those who have made this possible and beautiful,” his family “who taught me to work hard and sacrifice for others,” his brother priests “for welcoming me into the presbyterate,” and Bishop Silva “for being a father and brother to me.”

The Mass concluded with the choir and congregation singing “Now Thank We All Our God.”

Ninety-one priests walked into the church that evening; 92 walked out.

The newly ordained then spent the next hour outside the co-cathedral blessing his guests individually and posing for photos while the rest of the congregation enjoyed a catered meal in the parish hall.