Ministering to moms: Nurturing beauty, friendship, prayer

Story and photo by Darlene J.M. Dela Cruz

Hawaii Catholic Herald

Moms are key figures in passing on Catholic values to their families, and the vocation of motherhood requires guidance and support from an entire faith community, a visiting speaker said in a May 19 workshop at St. Stephen Diocesan Center.

Dorothy Pilarski, an energetic, passionate leader of mothers groups in Canada, shared these insights to a handful of Oahu parish staff who gathered to learn about incorporating ministry to moms in their congregations. The topic is relatable to the Diocese of Honolulu pastoral plan, “Stewards of the Gospel,” which lists “Strengthening of Marriage and Family Life” as one of its main priorities.

Pilarski started her own grassroots mothers group of Catholic women who met “at my kitchen table,” as she explained, about two decades ago. The power of those gatherings led to establishing the

Dynamic Women Association of Ontario, Canada, and an annual women’s conference there which has drawn hundreds of attendees over the last eight years.

Pilarski and the Dynamic Women Association entered into a partnership with the Archdiocese of Toronto with the aim of launching a “Mothers Ministry” in the archdiocese. A wife and mother of two children, Pilarski describes herself as “on a mission to revive the vocation of motherhood,” eager to reconnect modern moms to their Spirit-led calling of faith, hope and love.

She conducted the training session at St. Stephen Diocesan Center while on a family holiday in Honolulu. Offering her expertise and ministry here, she said, was a “full circle” blessing, as it was in Honolulu years ago where she as a young, single corporate traveling speaker met the woman who inspired her journey to starting a family.

Ministering to moms at Island parishes can be as simple as hosting a faith-sharing meeting for them once a month, Pilarski explained. She offered the following tips for nurturing their faith:

Create an extremely welcoming environment, which feels like “a monthly little retreat, a monthly little getaway” that refreshes moms and make them “feel like a million dollars.”

Beautify the environment with fresh flowers, delicious desserts, and “a splash of femininity.”

Establish a sacred space with religious statues, a box of prayer intentions, and most importantly, an image of the Blessed Mother.

Encourage “love, laughter and moments of grace.” Ask a pastor to bless the ministry, and have the mothers group pray for the parish priests as well.

Promote the group through parish bulletins, social media, and other visible outlets. However, “detatch from the number of moms who attend,” appreciating instead the gifts and needs that each woman brings.

Build relationships with parish staff, other parish ministries, and even other parishes in your vicariate to provide comprehensive services to moms and a vast support network.

“Mothers need to be mothered,” Pilarski said. Living in a multicultural, multi-faith community, she noted, we often do not see outright examples of women living their faith. “The root of the mothers groups is to turn to Our Lady,” Pilarski said, and to see in one another examples of “what a Catholic mom looks like.”

“If we have an inner conviction that ministry to mothers is important, there’s nothing that can stop it,” she added.

For more information on forming a mothers ministry at your parish, visit Pilarski’s resources listed in the sidebar, or contact diocesan adult faith formation coordinator Kristina DeNeve at kdeneve@rcchawaii.org or 203-6767.