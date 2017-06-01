Photo: Brotherhood at Turtle Bay

Island priests share smiles and shaka at the lobby of Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, May 18, during a break in the annual Priests’ Convocation. The weeklong convocation provided local clergy with opportunities for prayer, fellowship, leisure and learning. This year’s convocation theme was “Witness to Jesus: Go and Make Disciples of All Nations.” Among the activities at the gathering were sessions with visiting speakers theologian Ralph Martin and well-known stewardship advocate Father Andrew Kemberling. (HCH photo | Darlene Dela Cruz)