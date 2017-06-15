At 90, she joins her late husband in baptism

By Patrick Downes Hawaii Catholic Herald

John and Esther Spencer of Honolulu were married 63 years when he died on Father’s Day in 2014. He was 93.

“It was the saddest moment of my life,” Esther said.

One of the happiest moments of her life came on May 26 at 1:30 p.m. when Msgr. Gary Secor baptized her at age 90 in the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace.

She also received the sacraments of confirmation and first Eucharist.

She said being baptized allowed her “to be with my husband — a staunch Catholic — on the other side.”

“I am so grateful and thankful,” she said. “It is such a privilege.”

Raised a Mormon, Esther had accompanied her husband to Mass at the Cathedral for many years, but had never herself become a Catholic.

She told the Hawaii Catholic Herald that “family ties” had prevented her from converting from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to the Catholic faith.

But now that everyone in her family was “on the other side,” she felt free to join her husband in faith.

She has a particular mahalo for Msgr. Secor, rector of the Cathedral, for “being so precious to me” and “taking me under his wings” in teaching her all about the Catholic religion.