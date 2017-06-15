Working vacation: Seminarians start summer assignments

By Darlene J.M. Dela Cruz Hawaii Catholic Herald

It’s summertime, and for many of our Diocese of Honolulu seminarians, the season brings a welcome break from the daily grind of books and classes at St. Patrick Seminary and University in Menlo Park, California or Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon.

Six of the local boys in formation for the diocesan priesthood are returning home to Hawaii for a “working vacation.” The diocesan Office of Vocations recently announced summer parish assignments for the seminarians currently enrolled in advanced theological studies.

These seminarians will be assisting in liturgies, administrative tasks, ministries and other needs that arise at their assigned parish.

Three diocesan seminarians presently enrolled in undergraduate studies for the priesthood will not be assigned to official parish work this summer, but may be assisting around the diocese on a voluntary basis.

Here’s a recap of the Diocese of Honolulu seminarians:

Willian “Pila” Tulua

Summer assignment: Co-Cathedral of St. Theresa

Projected ordination year: 2018

Tulua, 54, was born in California and raised there before moving to Kaneohe. Before joining the seminary, he studied at Hawaii Loa College and spent time employed as a registered medical assistant, then as a bus/tour driver for Polynesian Adventure Tours for 23 years. Tulua also at one point was a monk in a monastic community in Oregon. He entered seminary in 2010, completing his undergraduate seminary studies at the Cardinal Stritch University in Hales Corners, Wisconsin, and is now in his master’s of divinity studies at St. Patrick Seminary and University.

Romple Emwalu

Summer assignment: Immaculate Conception Church, Ewa

Projected ordination year: 2019

Emwalu, 35, was born and raised on the Mirconesian island of Chuuk. He graduated from Nanataku High School there in 2001, and later went on to earn an associate’s degree in liberal arts. In 2007 he earned his teaching certificate and taught for a year in Pohnpei. Emwalu moved to Hawaii in 2008. He graduated from Mount Angel Seminary in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and religious studies. He is presently enrolled in master’s degree studies in theology at St. Patrick Seminary and University. Emwalu recently did a pastoral year at St. Catherine Church in Kapaa, Kauai.

Dario Rinaldi

Summer assignment: St. Catherine Church, Kapaa

Projected ordination year: 2020

Rinaldi, 24, was born in Eugene, Oregon. His family moved to Maui when he was 7 years old. They became parishioners at St. Joseph Church in Makawao, where Rinaldi also attended the parish school. He entered seminary after graduating from St. Anthony Jr./Sr. High School in Wailuku. Rinaldi received his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Mount Angel Seminary, and is now enrolled in the master’s degree theology program at St. Patrick Seminary. Rinaldi’s assignment that begins this summer at St. Catherine Church on Kauai will also be where he spends his pastoral year assignment until spring 2018.

Vincent Anh Vu

Summer assignment: St. Michael the Archangel Church, Kailua-Kona

Projected ordination year: 2021

Vu, 27, was born in Vietnam and came to the U.S. when he was 12 years old. He graduated from Radford High School in 2008 , the same year which entered the diocesan seminary. Vu earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Mount Angel Seminary in 2013. In 2015 he embarked on his pastoral year assignment at St. Catherine Church in Kapaa. Vu is presently enrolled in St. Patrick Seminary graduate theology studies.

Clifford Chance Billmeyer

Summer assignment: Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Pearl City

Projected ordination year: 2021

Billmeyer was born in Long Beach, California. After living in California and Colorado, he moved to the Big Island, where he became a parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Kailua-Kona. He graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in graphic communication in 1986. In 1988, he moved onto the University of San Diego, Saint Francis Seminary, and later continued onto Saint John’s Theological Seminary in Camarillo, California. He left priestly formation in 1990 to work at Saint Vincent de Paul’s Joan Kroc Homeless Shelter in San Diego. Billmeyer is now enrolled in theology studies at St. Patrick Seminary.

Ese’Ese “Ace” Tui

Summer assignment: Sacred Heart Church, Waianae

Projected ordination year: 2021

Tui, 32, was born and raised in American Samoa. He worked there as a computer technician before moving to Hawaii in 2006. Tui entered the seminary in the summer of 2012 and completed his undergraduate studies at Mount Angel Seminary. He is presently enrolled at St. Patrick University.

Preston Castro

Home parish: St. Joseph Church, Waipahu

Projected ordination year: 2023

Castro, 23, was born and raised in Honolulu. He is a 2012 graduate of Waipahu High School. In 2015, Castro was invited to be a guest at Pope Francis’ historic address to a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C. He is currently enrolled in Mount Angel Seminary.

Kevin Clark

Home parish: St. Rita Church, Nanakuli

Projected ordination year: 2023

Clark, 48, was born in Buffalo, New York. Prior to entering the seminary in 2014, he held various positions in the U.S. Navy for roughly two decades. He is currently “triple-majoring” in philosophy, religious studies and literature at Mount Angel Seminary.

Arrion Rosales-Llantos

Home parish: St. Michael the Archangel, Kailua-Kona

Projected ordination year: 2023

Rosales-Llantos is a 2013 alum of Kealakehe High School. He studied at the University of Hawaii in Hilo before beginning seminary formation for the Diocese of Honolulu. He is presently pursuing undergraduate priestly formation at Mount Angel Seminary.