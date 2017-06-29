Hawaii Catholic Herald wins nine awards at Catholic Media Conference in Quebec

The Hawaii Catholic Herald won nine journalism awards in writing, photography and design June 23 at the Catholic Media Conference in Quebec City, Canada. The prizes were for work done in the year 2016.

Former Hawaii Catholic Herald columnist Kathleen Choi took second place for “Best Regular Column: Spiritual Life,” a category covering all national and diocesan newspapers in the United States and Canada. She ended her column, “In little ways,” last July after 27 years.

Describing Choi’s column, the judges wrote, “Personal, conversational, addresses important topics in a clear but not self-centered fashion. Confident writer who clearly enjoys meeting her audience in her column.”

Winning first place was a multi-author column in the National Catholic Reporter.

Hawaii Catholic Herald reporter/photographer Darlene J.M. Dela Cruz won four awards.

Dela Cruz took first place in the “Best Newspaper Headline” category for “Are we Catholic yet?” which led her story about a family converting to the Catholic faith. “New, different, provocative and Catholic — what we are looking for!” the judges wrote. “And we can hear the children asking that familiar question on a family journey — ‘Are we there yet?’”

The story itself “Are we Catholic yet?” won second place in the category “Best Reporting on the Celebration of a Sacrament: Non-Weekly Diocesan Newspaper, Circulation 25,000 or less.” “From the opening line through the family’s journey to baptism, this article is well written and interesting,” the judges said.

Dela Cruz won second place in the category “Best Multiple Picture Package: News Package” with her photo presentation “Celebrating the Sacred Triduum.” Judges described it as a “nice variety of perspectives and a good mix of tight and loose shots.”

Her story “Be the bearer of light’” earned an honorable mention in the category “Best Reporting on Vocations to Priesthood, Religious Life or Diaconate: Non-Weekly Diocesan Newspaper, Circulation 25,000 or less.”

The Herald took first place in the “Best Reporting on Special Age Group: Young Adults (Ages 18-40)” category for “Manaolana: For the young adult Catholic.” The judges wrote, “What an interesting mix of stories and a highly engaging tone in every issue! Topical news briefs, thoughtful perspective pieces, relevant article subjects — and all of it selected with a strong sense of the young adult reader. I’m sure your audience looks forward to reading each installment of Mana’olana. I would!”

The Herald also took first place in the category “Best Layout of Article or Column: Non-Weekly Diocesan Newspaper, Circulation 25,000 or less” for its design for the article “Friday food” on Lenten non-meat recipes.

The newspaper won third place for “Best Supplement or Special Issue: Best Regular Special Supplement” for the “2015 Diocesan Stewardship Report.” The judges commented: “Want a quick nap? Read most stewardship reports. But this is different. We read of hospital workers singing to a dying 4 year old, and of the details behind a well-run Mass (do the microphones work? Are vestments pressed?) Of course, the main concern, the stewardship of service and financial contributions also are here. A good blend.”

Editor Patrick Downes won an honorable mention in the “Best Personality Profile: Non-Weekly Diocesan Newspaper, Circulation 25,000 or less” category for his story “Cardinal Soane Patita Paini Mafi.”