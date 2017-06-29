Parishes preparing transition to second grade confirmation

A lot of planning is required to move to celebrating the sacraments of initiation in their original order

By Patrick Downes Hawaii Catholic Herald

The diocese is calling it “Big Pentecost 2018.”

It’s the day when nearly half of the parishes in Hawaii will administer the sacrament of confirmation to all children and youth from grade two through high school as these parishes transition to celebrating the sacraments of initiation in their original order: baptism, confirmation, first Communion.

After next year, for these 30 parishes, 12 missions and one oratory, confirmation will cease being a high school sacrament — where it is sometimes viewed as a rite of passage — but one received in the second grade, with first Communion.

The remaining 36 Hawaii parishes will make the transition over the following two years.

How will all these parishes manage to confirm all these children and youth on one day — Sunday, May 20, 2018?

Another question: How will parishes prepare all these children and youth for the sacrament?

The first question prompted a memo to parishes from Father Mark Gantley, diocesan judicial vicar, urging them to get ready for the big day.

Because of the large number of confirmations happening at once, the bishop and his vicar general will not be able to administer them, Father Gantley wrote. “The parish priests and chaplains of ethnic communities will instead be delegated to confirm.”

It is not known how many children and youth in all will be confirmed in 2018, but diocesan officials have conservatively estimated about 5,000. They would include, for each participating parish, most of its religious education students and Catholic grade school students.

In recent years, the number of confirmations in Hawaii administered to one class of teens has been around 1,200 annually, according to parish reports to the diocesan Office of the Chancellor.

The pastors are responsible for planning the Pentecost weekend for their parishes. Father Gantley suggested that parishes schedule extra Masses that weekend to accommodate the expected larger congregations.

He suggested that parishes divide the confirmations Masses by class, for example, having the second graders receive confirmation with first Communion at the Saturday vigil Mass, the third through eight graders being confirmed at the Sunday morning Masses, and the high school students at the Sunday evening Mass.

Father Gantley advised that families, especially those with more than one child being confirmed, be allowed to select the Mass they would like to attend.

He recommended that parish clergy and staff avoid scheduling their vacations at that time and to find “supply” priests (those who are retired or not assigned to a parish) to help out.

Regarding the preparation of the children and youth for the sacrament, Jayne Mondoy, the diocesan director of the Office of Religious Education, said that Hawaii catechists, Catholic school religion teachers, and parents have a “wealth” of educational material on hand.

She said that she and Catholic schools superintendent Michael Rockers have provided educators with “the theological, pastoral and operational foundations” needed to make the transition to administering the sacraments of initiation in their “original order.”

The sacrament of confirmation, according to a description by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, “more perfectly binds the baptized to the church and enriches each person with special strength of the Holy Spirit so that the individual can be a true witness to Christ.”

It also “increases and deepens one’s baptismal grace,” “marks one with an indelible character on the soul” and “increases in the confirmed the gifts of the Holy Spirit.”

According to instructions from the U.S. bishops, catechesis for confirmation “should be offered on the words, gestures, signs and symbols of the rite.”

The diocese’s “Catechetical Guidelines for Teaching Religion, Pre-school-Grade 12,” now in a working draft, provides the catechetical requirements for all the sacraments, including confirmation, Mondoy said.

She said the diocese also provides a “comprehensive list” of online curriculum resources, including the new video “Confirmation: One Ohana” produced by her office.

One of the requirements for a parish to move to the original order is to have in place a “comprehensive youth ministry” to absorb what previously had been the two-year preparation program for receiving confirmation in high school.

“Comprehensive” youth ministry, Mondoy said, stresses the themes of Christian stewardship and discipleship and includes religious education.

Making the transition in 2018

These are the 30 parishes, 12 missions and one oratory that will be confirming most of its children and youth on Pentecost Sunday 2018 as the parishes transition to celebrating the original order of the sacraments of initiation.

OAHU

Co-Cathedral of St. Theresa, Honolulu

Mystical Rose Oratory, Chaminade, Honolulu

Our Lady of the Mount Parish, Kalihi Valley

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Ewa Beach

Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Pearl City

Resurrection of the Lord Parish, Waipio

Sacred Heart Parish, Punahou

St. Pius X Parish, Manoa

St. Anthony Parish, Kalihi

St. Augustine Parish, Waikiki

St. Elizabeth Parish, Aiea

St. John Apostle and Evangelist Parish, Mililani

St. John the Baptist Parish, Kalihi

St. John Vianney Parish, Kailua

St. Jude Parish, Kapolei

St. Stephen Parish, Nuuanu

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Honolulu

BIG ISLAND

Annunciation Parish, Waimea Ascension Mission, Puako

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Honokaa

St. Benedict Parish, Honaunau St. John the Baptist Mission, Kealakekua

St. Joseph Parish, Hilo

St. Michael Parish, Kailua-Kona Immaculate Conception Mission, Holualoa Holy Rosary Mission, Kalaoa St. Paul Mission, Honalo St. Peter Mission, Kahaluu Holy Rosary Mission, Keaau

St. Theresa Parish, Mountain View

KAUAI

St. Catherine Parish, Kapaa St. Sylvester Mission, Kilauea St. William Mission, Hanalei

St. Theresa Parish, Kekaha

MAUI

Maria Lanakila Parish, Lahaina Sacred Hearts Mission, Kapalua

Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Kula Holy Ghost Mission, Waiakoa St. James the Less Mission, Ulupalakua

Sacred Hearts Parish, Lanai City

St. Joseph Parish, Makawao

St. Theresa Parish, Kihei

MOLOKAI