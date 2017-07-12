Sister Davilyn Ah Chick, Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities: Family, friends and saints

VIRIDITAS: SOUL GREENING

Interviewed by Sister Malia Dominica Wong, OP Hawaii Catholic Herald

Everything in my life flows from God’s graces and blessings. From the time my parents raised me to my entrance into the convent and to my ministries at present, God has been the source of all that happens. I am happy to be God’s instrument.

My parents were my primary inspiration. Through their example of love for each other and love for my three brothers and three sisters, it was embedded in us that we need to help each other and be there for each other. Thus, the Ah Chick family has always been family-oriented. Weekly, we gathered for Mass and meals. My brothers and sisters continue this connection together in diverse ways. Through their love for God, we are able to continue to be unto others as God has been unto us, to me.

Due to this strong faith-filled family life, I was not looking forward to becoming a religious. Rather, I wanted to have my own family and raise one more child than my parents had. But, God’s ways are not our ways. And I am fortunate now and happy to be able to bring others to God through my ministry of touching other people’s lives. And to lead them to use their giftedness as I have been led to use my giftedness as God inspires me to do so.

I always tell the boys and girls at school that the main purpose of living is to follow God’s plan. They need to do everything that is good because God is there. They need to be saints themselves and make life-giving choices as I also need to do each day. Thus, it is important for me to make my examination of conscience to see if I have fulfilled what I need to as a religious.

In my prayer life, the Eucharist is central. In addition, I meditate on the readings of the day and follow the liturgy of the hours that connects me to the universal church. Through this prayer, all we do for the betterment of all people becomes realized.

Of course, another great influence in my life is Mother Marianne. For nine years I served as the director of the postulants and novices of the Sisters of St. Francis of Syracuse. That was a blessing, as while I was living in the Motherhouse, Sister Mary Laurence (Hanley) somehow asked me to journey with her in her work on the (sainthood) cause of Mother Marianne. I was able to make suggestions on what I thought was important to be included in her book, “Pilgrimage and Exile.” It was providential that I was able to be a part of that and everything in relation to Mother Marianne for nearly 30 years.

Mother Marianne’s greatest example is her trust in God which I think I am following. As life unfolds, I have no expectations, but try to live out each day according to the way the spirit works. Mother Marianne’s spontaneity in answering God’s call, doing everything to the best of her ability, and her heroic life of just doing God’s will truly inspires me to do likewise.

Sister Davilyn Ah Chick is a Sister of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities. She was invested in 1960. She is principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Ewa Beach and resides at St. Clare convent. The picture was taken this summer at Dom St. Peter’s in Heppenheim, Germany, the birthplace of Mother Marianne.