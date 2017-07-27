Pope Francis wants to hear from you

The opinions and concerns of youth and young adults are sought in preparation for a universal synod next year

Pope Francis is convening a synod of Bishops in October 2018 about young people and needs your input. The Vatican has released an online questionnaire to better understand the lives, attitudes and concerns of 16- to 29-year-olds around the world.

The name of the synod, a governing meeting, is “Synod on Young People, the Faith, and Vocational Discernment.” The questionnaire is open to any young person, regardless of faith or religious belief.

The Diocese of Honolulu’s Youth and Young Adult Ministry has made the original 53-question survey easier to use, shortening it and breaking it down by age and category of responder. Go to www.catholichawaii.org/synod2018.

“We just made it simpler,” said Lisa Gomes, director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry, who will collect all the local responses and summarize them for submission to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The original survey was “really long and a little confusing in parts,” she said.

(Those wishing to view the original survey may go to youth.synod2018.va/content/synod2018/it.html.)

The answers to the questionnaire, along with contributions from bishops, bishops’ conferences and other church bodies, will provide the basis for the drafting of the working document for the assembly.

Bishop Larry Silva sent a letter out to pastors this month asking them to distribute the questionnaire widely and to urge young people and others to fill it out.

“Pope Francis is asking for feedback from all people, those within the church as well as non-Catholics, on the experience of young people who are making key choices about life and faith,” the bishop wrote.

“This synod process provides a key moment not only for the universal church, but also for our diocese,” he said.

“We are asking all parishes, schools, organizations, and communities to widely distribute the online survey to all young people and adults (i.e. parents, parish/school staff, ministry leaders, parishioners, etc.),” Bishop Silva wrote.

The survey closes on Aug. 21, 2017.

The bishop said the results “will be used locally” and also be sent to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to be included in the U.S. feedback for the Synod.

Besides general personal information, the survey asks about attitudes and opinions about oneself and the world; influences and relationships; life choices; religion, faith and the church.

Sample questions include:

What are two of the biggest life-challenges young adults in Hawaii are currently facing?

What are two positive things that young adults can offer the church or society today?

What can the Catholic Church learn from young adults/millennials?

Do you feel you are being well equipped to carry out the mission Jesus has given to you in Baptism?

What do young adults/millennials want from the church?

If you could share with Pope Francis one thing what would it be?

The Vatican’s preparation for a synod generally includes developing a questionnaire and soliciting input from bishops’ conferences, dioceses and religious orders. This is the first time the Vatican’s synod organizing body put a questionnaire online and sought direct input from the public.

“The youth and young adults of our church are very important to us, not only as future stewards of the Gospel but as those who now share with us the evangelizing mission,” Bishop Silva said in his letter to pastors.

He noted that youth and young adult ministry was a priority in both his first and present pastoral plans.

For more information, contact Lisa Gomes, director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry, at 203-6743 or lgomes@rcchawaii.org.