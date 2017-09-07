100 years young in Kahuku

St. Roch Church in Kahuku celebrated the centennial of its founding with a Thanksgiving Mass Aug. 20 presided over by Bishop Larry Silva followed by a luau and entertainment lasting until mid-afternoon.

The parish has been celebrating all year with a variety of events including a novena, a parish retreat, a bazaar, repair and painting of the church and parish hall, the convalidation of marriages, a barbecue and beach party at its St. Joachim Mission in Punaluu, and more.

The theme for the centennial Mass was “Christ Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

The celebration will continue with a Bible workshop in September, house to house rosaries in October, feeding the homeless in November and a Simbang Gabi Mass in December. The centennial will close with a Christmas party on Dec. 30.

The parish’s first church, built on land ceded by the Kahuku Plantation Company, was blessed and dedicated in 1917.