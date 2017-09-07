Hawaii Catholic Herald

100 years young in Kahuku

At the centennial Mass, two parish treasures bring up the gifts during the offertory, Feliciana Gervacio, who is 100 years old, followed by Juanito Cahigas, Francis Daquioag with the collection, and Andres Agustin Jr. who is 99. (Photos courtesy of Mary Magann Roberson)

The St. Roch Dance Troupe gets ready to perform “Carinosa,” a Filipino folk dance.

St. Roch Church in Kahuku celebrated the centennial of its founding with a Thanksgiving Mass Aug. 20 presided over by Bishop Larry Silva followed by a luau and entertainment lasting until mid-afternoon.

The parish has been celebrating all year with a variety of events including a novena, a parish retreat, a bazaar, repair and painting of the church and parish hall, the convalidation of marriages, a barbecue and beach party at its St. Joachim Mission in Punaluu, and more.

The theme for the centennial Mass was “Christ Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

The celebration will continue with a Bible workshop in September, house to house rosaries in October, feeding the homeless in November and a Simbang Gabi Mass in December. The centennial will close with a Christmas party on Dec. 30.

The parish’s first church, built on land ceded by the Kahuku Plantation Company, was blessed and dedicated in 1917.