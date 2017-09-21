Late bishop remembered for his pastoral care, administrative skill

By Patrick Downes Hawaii Catholic Herald

Thirteen years after he left Hawaii, Bishop Francis X. DiLorenzo returned to Honolulu’s Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in the memories and prayers of the 150-or-so people gathered Sept. 7 for a memorial Mass for the fourth bishop of the Diocese of Honolulu who died in Richmond, Virginia, Aug. 17.

Bishop Larry Silva celebrated the evening liturgy for his immediate predecessor with about 20 priests. Deacon Clarence DeCaires preached.

Through the Mass, Bishop DiLorenzo’s framed photo, draped with a maile and lantern ilima lei, was on display in front of the altar.

Deacon DeCaires described Bishop DiLorenzo as having a keen mind and a determined attitude.

With his “intellect, quick mindedness, pastoral care and administrative skills,” the bishop “worked hard, dared much,” he said.

The deacon said that Bishop DiLorenzo, who was Hawaii’s bishop from 1993 to 2004, was a strong voice for truth when challenged by the secular push for same-sex marriage and the scandal of clergy sex abuse.

He stanchly defended church teaching, Deacon DeCaires said, “especially on marriage, sexuality in marriage and the proper relationships between men and women.” He also established a “zero tolerance policy” when confronted with the sexual abuse of minors by priests.

“Bishop Francis’ perseverance never allowed the forces outside of the Catholic Church’s teachings sidetrack him,” he said.

The deacon, who as one of the bishop’s ministers of ceremonies would travel with him to parish celebrations across the state, said he would advise the bishop on island traditions and practices.

“Coming from the east coast, he was not accustomed to all the hugging, kissing and lei giving,” he said. “I suggested to him to ‘just hang loose’ and enjoy the ride of the local customs.”

“I will miss Bishop Francis’ booming voice that often turned into song and all that he has meant to me,” Deacon DeCaires said. “We can be assured that Bishop Francis now rests with the Holy Trinity and is singing with the angels.”

Among the congregation were members of the late bishop’s staff from over a decade ago, Cathedral parishioners, members of religious orders and clergy whom he ordained. After Mass, in the parish hall next door, over a dinner of local food, they exchanged stories about the bigger-than-life bishop who was always quick with a laugh.

Sharon Chiarucci, who headed the Bishop DiLorenzo’s signature Welcoming Parish initiative, which enhanced the bishop’s visits with parish communities, said that he was a man “comfortable with himself” and therefore with others.

“In my work with and for him, he made me feel like a partner rather than just an employee,” Chiarucci said. “He’d introduce me as his colleague and that went a long way with me.”

“He invited me to do a job, gave me some parameters and then let me fill in the box and was supportive of what I proposed,” she said.

Chirarucci said the late bishop was truly affected by the people he met.

“When we visited parishes, people would remark on his memory of names and stories from the last time he met them,” she said.

Bishop DiLorenzo led the Honolulu’s diocese for 11 years, the first year as apostolic administrator and then a decade as diocesan bishop. He was named Richmond’s 12th bishop in 2004. He died from kidney and heart failure at age 75.

Never a dull moment

Patricia Tossey was Bishop DiLorenzo’s administrative assistant in Hawaii. She shared her thoughts on the late Bishop of Honolulu.

“In the 11 years I worked for Bishop DiLorenzo, there was literally, never a dull moment. Working for him was remarkable and gratifying. His heart was as big as his size and he had a sense of humor that was uplifting especially when your day was not going well. The hours were long and sometimes challenging, but at the end of the day, he would say ‘thank you.’

“As to his contributions to our diocese, a few things come to mind. Each year he would visit the junior and senior classes of each of our Catholic high schools. He began yearly episcopal visitations to each of our parishes. He met with our priests and deacons individually each year. He established the Bishop’s Administrative Advisory Committee. And he created the Bishop’s Advisory Board for Persons with Disabilities. And much more.”