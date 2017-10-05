Appreciative Augustine scholarship recipients give back

By Patrick Downes Hawaii Catholic Herald

The philanthropists rubbing shoulders at the Augustine Educational Foundation donor appreciation reception Sept. 21 at the Halekulani Hotel’s Hau Terrace Lanai got an idea of the impact they are making when the foundation’s executive director Sue Ferandin called Kelsy Padilla to the podium.

Padilla is one of 60 PWH Educational Foundation “scholars,” hand-picked students who are given a Catholic high school education that would otherwise have been financially impossible for them. These are students who are taught to give back to the community.

A junior at Saint Francis School, Padilla, on her own, organized a garage sale to help her neighbors at the Marco Polo apartment building who were victims of a July 14 fire that damaged dozens of units. She raised $1,000.

“A lot of our students rise to the top,” Ferandin said, motioning to Padilla.

PWH scholars are the beneficiaries of a unique program that provides not only tuition money, but also the support of designated school counselors, school leadership, and each other. The scholars take part in community service events and attend an annual retreat.

Funded by an anonymous donor, the PWH (Perseverance Wisdom Hope) scholarship program started from scratch in 2012 with two students at one school.

Today it has 60 students at four schools: Damien Memorial, Sacred Hearts Academy, Saint Francis and St. Joseph Jr./Sr. High School, Hilo.

Bob Leong, PWH Foundation president, attributed the blossoming of the program to the leadership at the schools — “the good people” who select and mentor scholarship candidates.

“It’s almost like mission work” what they do, he said, finding the students, getting to know them and their family situations personally.

Ferandin introduced another PWH “scholar” to the donors. Paul Mezurashi, a Damien Memorial School senior in his last year of the scholarship program, wanted to express his gratitude.

“It means the world to me to get a Catholic education,” Mezurashi said, without a hint of nervousness. He added that he will be the first in his family to go on to a four-year college.

“It is truly amazing what they do for us,” he said of the PWH program.

He said the PWH community service projects, which have included outreach to the homeless, “struck a nerve” with him.

“I’m proud” to be a PWH scholar, he said.

The PWH Educational Foundation was represented at the event by Leong. Other substantial donors recognized at the reception were Kamehameha Schools and The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation.

Through their Kipona scholarship program for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, Kamehameha Schools distributed more than $2.3 million to 353 students in Catholic schools for the 2017-2018 school year.

Kamehameha Schools Pauahi Keiki Program gave more than $2.5 million to 334 students in Hawaii Catholic preschools.

The Weinberg Foundation marks 20 years of support of the Augustine Foundation with two $1 million endowments.

The Augustine Foundation’s newest partner, the Ziber Family Foundation, this year gave $150,000 to the PWH scholars program.

Ferandin said the people in the reception represented “over $7 million” in philanthropy.

Bishop Larry Silva, chairman of the Augustine Educational Foundation, opened the evening by welcoming the donors.

“Your gifts make a great deal of difference in the lives of these young people,” he said, who will go on “to touch this world with the peace and love of Christ.”

He thanked the PWH Foundation for “giving our children a brighter path,” Kamehameha Schools for their “wonderful partnership,” and Weinberg for 20 years of “tremendous financial support benefitting many Catholic schools in Hawaii.”

Msgr. Gary Secor, Augustine Educational Foundation president, offered a few words of inspiration.

“Helping others find Jesus, that is what we are all about,” he said.

In spite of the many challenges to Catholic education, “we shine like stars in the darkness,” he said. “We are called to bring the bright light of Christ into every child’s life.”

This year the Augustine Foundation will distribute more than $1.7 million in scholarships and grants. To date it has given out more than $12 million.

At the reception, PWH scholars sold ceramic bowls which they hand-painted raising $2,100 for the Augustine Foundation.