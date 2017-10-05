‘We are Stewards of Service’ is theme of this year’s Bishop Circle campaign

By Patrick Downes Hawaii Catholic Herald

Bishop Larry Silva begins his letter launching this fall’s Bishop’s Circle annual appeal with a “mahalo.”

“Allow me first to thank you for your faith and your service to others,” he wrote in his message being mailed to potential donors this month.

“Indeed, as true disciples of Jesus we are all called to help one another in the challenges of daily life, as well as in the pursuit of our heavenly reward,” he said.

The theme of this year’s appeal is “Together We are Stewards of Service.” The campaign is being run by the diocesan Office of Stewardship and Development.

The bishop highlighted the services provided to parishes, parishioners and those in need by the many diocesan departments, offices, agencies and programs that are supported by Bishop’s Circle funds.

The services were listed on the back of the letter. Under the title “Faith Formation” were listed priest and deacon vocations, Hawaii Catholic Herald, Hawaii Catholic Schools, religious education and evangelization, the diocesan website and digital newsletter, worship and liturgy.

Under “Administrative Services” were listed the chancery and consultative councils, facilities and land asset management, finance and human resources, safe environment, St. Stephen Diocesan Center, stewardship and development.

Under “Pastoral Services” were clergy retirement, Hawaii Catholic Conference, hospital ministry, pastoral planning, prison ministry, respect life, Catholic Charities Hawaii, HOPE Services Hawaii, the Tribunal and canonical affairs.

“It is your generous support — both financially and spirituality — that is the life blood of this work,” the bishop said.

This year’s goal is $350,000, the same as last year. The campaign runs through the fiscal year July 2017-June 2018.

The Bishop’s Circle is primarily an appeal for large donations, although any amount will be accepted. The campaign offers six gift categories:

Stewards of the Gospel for donations of $20,000 or more

Our Lady of Peace Society for gifts of $10,000-$19,999

St. Damien/St. Marianne Society for gifts of $5,000-$9,999

Joseph Dutton Society for gifts of $2,500-$4,999

Witness to Jesus Society for gifts of $1,000-$2,499

Catholic Ohana Society for gifts of $500-$999

“I truly value your commitment to our mission and am very grateful to you for your continuous support over the years,” the bishop said. “Once again, I ask you to prayerfully consider making a sacrificial gift and join one of the Bishop’s Circle Donor Societies.”

The bishop closed with a quote from the Gospel of Luke, “Give and gifts will be given to you … for the measure with which you measure will in return be measured out to you.”

The bishop will host an appreciation event for donor society members. He will also celebrate a special Mass for all contributors to this year’s appeal.

The Bishop’s Circle was initially a project of Bishop Joseph A. Ferrario. Since Bishop Silva reintroduced the fundraiser in 2013, the number of donors has grown from 312 to 721. Donations have grown over that four-year period from $201,400 to $301,200.

This year the campaign hopes to have 1,000 donors.

Donations may be made online at catholichawaii.org. For more information, visit catholichawaii.org/stewardship or call the Office of Stewardship and Developmentt at 203-6723.