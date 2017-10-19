Photo: 100th anniversary of Fatima

A wooden statue of Our Lady of Fatima normally housed in the office of Bishop Larry Silva was brought to the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace, Oct. 13, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the appearance of the Blessed Mother to three children in Fatima, Portugal. Throughout the day, hundreds of faithful stopped at the cathedral for confession, veneration of the statue and prayer. Below, a woman prays the rosary during the Fatima centennial anniversary at the downtown Honolulu church. (HCH photos | Darlene J.M. Dela Cruz)