Deeper discipleship: Inaugural conference ignites evangelization, encounter and the call to saintly service

Story and photos by Darlene J.M. Dela Cruz Hawaii Catholic Herald

For three spirited days, Island faithful converged on the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu to celebrate Hawaii’s saints, the Aloha State’s multicultural community and the God of love.

The inaugural Damien and Marianne Catholic Conference, Oct. 20-22, drew several hundred participants to a full slate of liturgies, talks and activities. Visiting guests included Cardinal Soane Patita Paini Mafi of Tonga, and keynote speakers theologian Edward Sri and photographer Dewitt Jones.

The conference, under the theme “Saints for Life,” underscored the importance of living out the Catholic faith through service and spreading the Gospel.

“God wants his fired-up disciples to go and set the rest of the world on fire with his justice, love and peace,” Bishop Larry Silva said in his homily for the DMCC closing Mass, Oct. 22.