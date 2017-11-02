Hawaii Catholic Herald

Newspaper of the Diocese of Honolulu

Deeper discipleship: Inaugural conference ignites evangelization, encounter and the call to saintly service

Above, the Damien and Marianne Catholic Conference closing Mass, Oct. 22, is celebrated by Bishop Silva. Concelebrating are Sacred Hearts Father Johnathan Hurrell and Cardinal Mafi.

Story and photos by Darlene J.M. Dela Cruz Hawaii Catholic Herald

At right, students and teachers from Iolani School and St. John Vianney School share a performance of hula and song dedicated to all who lived and served in Kalaupapa.

For three spirited days, Island faithful converged on the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu to celebrate Hawaii’s saints, the Aloha State’s multicultural community and the God of love.

Sister of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities Pat Schofield, above, drapes a lei around a koa case containing a relic of St. Marianne Cope. The relic was placed at the altar for the DMCC Mass Oct. 21, marking the 5th anniversary of St. Marianne’s canonization.

The inaugural Damien and Marianne Catholic Conference, Oct. 20-22, drew several hundred participants to a full slate of liturgies, talks and activities. Visiting guests included Cardinal Soane Patita Paini Mafi of Tonga, and keynote speakers theologian Edward Sri and photographer Dewitt Jones.

Above, local parishioners form a multicultural procession for the DMCC closing Mass.

The conference, under the theme “Saints for Life,” underscored the importance of living out the Catholic faith through service and spreading the Gospel.

A rosary custom made by local artists Ken and Beate Arnopole of Aloha Accents was presented to Bishop Silva as a gift for the inaugural DMCC. The rosary features a medal with an image of St. Damien and St. Marianne designed by Dietrich Varez.

Keynote speaker Edward Sri

Keynote speaker Dewitt Jones

“God wants his fired-up disciples to go and set the rest of the world on fire with his justice, love and peace,” Bishop Larry Silva said in his homily for the DMCC closing Mass, Oct. 22.