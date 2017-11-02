Priestly ordination set for Sacred Hearts seminarian Sabugo, Nov. 18

Tahiti Archbishop Jean Pierre Cottanceau of the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary is scheduled to ordain Waialua native Sacred Hearts Deacon Jeremy Basilio Sabugo a priest Nov. 18 at St. Ann Church in Kaneohe.

The Saturday ordination Mass will take place at 10 a.m.

Sabugo is slated to celebrate his first Mass as a priest the following day, Nov. 19, at his home parish of St. Michael in Waialua at 10 a.m.

Deacon Sabugo, 28, is in his seventh and final year of theological studies at Pacific Regional Seminary in Fiji. Prior to joining the Sacred Hearts, Brother Sabugo earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Hawaii. His religious formation has included service work in places such as Mexico, India, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

He was among the first men in the congregation to make first vows after the Sacred Hearts Hawaii province merged with the East Coast province in November 2011 to form the U.S. province.

Deacon Sabugo has been chronicling his journey to the priesthood — including many of his favorite social activities and restaurants in Fiji and around the world — on his blog, www.jeremysabugo.com.

More information on the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary can be found on the order’s website, www.sacredhearts-sscc-usa.com.