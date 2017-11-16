Father Jose Macoy incardinated into Diocese of Honolulu

By Patrick Downes Hawaii Catholic Herald

Father Jose Macoy, administrator of Sacred Hearts Parish on Lanai, was incardinated into the Diocese of Honolulu on Nov. 1 after working 14 years in Neighbor Island parishes in Hawaii.

Father Jose MacoyWith his incarnation, announced by Bishop Larry Silva in the official notices in the Nov. 3 Hawaii Catholic Herald, the status of the 57-year-old priest changes from administrator to pastor.

Father Macoy was born in Cateel, Davao Oriental, Philippines. He was ordained on April 28, 1986, for the Diocese of Mati, on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.

Father Macoy arrived in Hawaii on Dec. 22, 2003, staying at Our Lady of the Mount Parish in Kalihi Valley while awaiting his first assignment at Christ the King Parish in Kahului, Maui. He served at Christ the King as a parochial vicar from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2004.

Father Macoy was sent next St. Sophia Parish in Kaunakakai, Molokai, now called St. Damien Parish. He was the administrator there from July 1, 2004 to June 30, 2007.

His third assignment was as administrator of St. Mary Parish, Hana, Maui, from July 1, 2007, to June 30, 2012. From there he went to Lanai to be administrator of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary where he continues to serve.

Father Macoy said he sought incardination because he was attracted to “the aloha spirit among the people, the parishioners, I met, and the camaraderie of the priests and deacons. It enhances my experience.”

“Observing the diocese for all these years I have that joyful feeing of always serving God’s people,” he told the Hawaii Catholic Herald by phone Nov. 6.

He was also drawn by Bishop Silva’s “fatherly concern.”

He is grateful to the bishop of his home diocese in the Philippines who “allowed me to extend my stay” in Hawaii.

Having also served in Hana and Kaunakakai, Father Macoy has worked in some of Hawaii’s most distinctive locations.

“I prefer to serve small communities,” he said, “for the relationships and also the challenges.”

“It adds color to my priesthood,” he said.

While his incardination became effective Nov. 1, Father Macoy said he will wait for a special gathering of priests, perhaps Maui’s Chrism Mass, for a public incardination ceremony.