Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good,

His aloha endures forever.

Give thanks to the God of gods.

His aloha endures forever.

To him who alone does great wonders.

His aloha endures forever.

Who warms the days with the sun,

His aloha endures forever.

And with the moon and stars illumines the night.

His aloha endures forever.

Who molds new land from molten rock,

His aloha endures forever.

Carving out valleys with waterfalls,

His aloha endures forever.

Carpeting them with shades of green,

His aloha endures forever.

Painting them with rainbows and flowers.

His aloha endures forever.

Who sends breezes that cool, mists that moisten,

His aloha endures forever.

Who fills the land with plenty,

His aloha endures forever.

And the sky and sea with beauty and bounty.

His aloha endures forever.

Who consecrates our ohana.

His aloha endures forever.

Who delights in the laughter of keiki.

His aloha endures forever.

Who makes aunties smile and kupuna hug,

His aloha endures forever.

And parents love, work, sacrifice and savor.

His aloha endures forever.

Who gives us brothers and sisters of many colors,

His aloha endures forever.

And many accents, traditions and tastes.

His aloha endures forever.

Who gives us churches, hushed, welcoming,

His aloha endures forever.

In which to gather, to worship, to sing, to serve,

His aloha endures forever.

And priests and consecrated men and women,

His aloha endures forever.

Who tend, shepherd and minister.

His aloha endures forever.

Who gives us saints, as examples, as intercessors,

His aloha endures forever.

Damien and Marianne, courageous, humble.

His aloha endures forever.

Who entrusted us with a great openhearted nation,

His aloha endures forever.

A solemn responsibility, a land of heroes, home of the free.

His aloha endures forever.

And gives us angels, guardians, protectors, guides

His aloha endures forever.

Who holds us close in the palm of his hand.

His aloha endures forever.

Give thanks to the God of heaven and earth’s every island.

For his aloha endures forever.