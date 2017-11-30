For a deeper spiritual life, consider joining Hawaii’s Secular Carmelites

Do you feel called to a deeper spiritual life? Perhaps you should consider joining Hawaii’s Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites (OCDS). A one-day seminar in January will introduce you to the contemplative Carmelite life for lay people.

Commonly known as Secular Carmelites, the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites is a branch and an integral part of the Carmelite Order. Hawaii has one Carmelite monastery, Carmel of the Holy Trinity on the grounds of St. Stephen Diocesan Center in Kaneohe, where five nuns live in a cloistered community.

Secular Carmelites are lay Catholics, married or single, from all walks of life, who integrate the Carmelite spirituality into their daily lives in order to seek God and share him with others through prayer and apostolate.

The life of a Secular Carmelite includes:

Daily prayer and meditation

Frequent participation in the celebration of Mass

Study and reflection of Scripture and the writings of Carmelite Saints

Devotion to and imitation of Mary

Confraternity with the Secular Carmelite Community through monthly meetings

Participation in individual and community apostolate through prayer and service for family, neighbors and society

Secular Carmelites are spread throughout the world in various Communities, with each Community canonically established under the direction of the general superior of the Carmelite order.

Hawaii’s Community of Secular Carmelites meets at the Carmelite monastery chapel at St. Stephen Diocesan Center.

As part of their apostolate, Hawaii’s Secular Carmelites are sponsoring an open retreat-seminar on the origin and concept of Carmelite Spirituality, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Carmelite Monastery Chapel, St. Stephen Diocesan Center, 6301 Pali Highway.

The special speaker is Richard P. Hardy, a former professor of spirituality at St. Paul University in Ottawa, and Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, California. Since 2015, he continues his work in Carmelite spirituality, giving sessions for lay people and Carmelite nuns in Hawaii, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information about the secular order or the seminar, contact Darlene Tvrdy, OCDS, Hawaii Secular Carmelite Group Leader, ocdshawaii@gmail.com or 254-6677.