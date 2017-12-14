Bishop Silva to celebrate pre-Christmas novena of dawn Masses

Following venerable Filipino Advent traditions, Bishop Larry Silva will wake up early to celebrate eight early morning Misa de Gallo Masses and one evening Simbang Gabi Mass, Dec. 16-24, at nine churches on Oahu and Maui.

Many Island parishes will open their doors in the pre-dawn hours for a nine-day novena before Dec. 25 for “Misa de Gallo,”, or “Mass of the Rooster,” a custom developed by Philippine farmers and laborers seeking an opportunity to prepare spiritually for Christmas at the only time available, before the start of the workday.

The liturgies offer nine days of prayers and petitions for blessings, especially to the Blessed Virgin Mary, the expectant Mother of God.

The Misa de Gallo is always followed by a hearty breakfast of coffee, pastries, Filipino dishes and other tasty treats.

The Simbang Gabi, or “Night Worship” Mass, is a variant of the dawn tradition that has become popular in Hawaii because of its convenience for some working families.

Here is the bishop’s Misa de Gallo/Simbang Gabi Mass schedule:

Dec. 16, 4:30 a.m., Misa de Gallo, St. Joseph Parish, Waipahu

Dec. 17, 5 a.m., Misa de Gallo, Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Pearl City

Dec. 18, 5 a.m., Misa de Gallo, Co-Cathedral of St. Theresa

Dec. 19, 7 p.m., Simbang Gabi Mass, Sacred Heart Parish, Waianae

Dec. 20, 5 a.m., Misa de Gallo, St. John Apostle and Evangelist Parish, Mililani

Dec. 21, 5 a.m., Misa de Gallo, Christ the King Parish, Kahului, Maui

Dec. 22, 5 a.m., Misa de Gallo, Maria Lanakila Parish, Lahaina, Maui

Dec. 23, 5 a.m., Misa de Gallo, Resurrection of the Lord Parish, Waipio

Dec. 24, 5 a.m., Misa de Gallo, St. Anthony Parish, Kalihi

The Dec. 18 Mass at the co-cathedral will include the celebration of Father Peter Dumag’s 25th ordination anniversary. The Dec. 20 Mass at St. John Apostle and Evangelist Parish will include the administration of the sacrament of confirmation.