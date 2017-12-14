Photos: Christmas joy shining brightly

The diocesan prison ministry hosted its annual “Star Light, Star Bright” Christmas party at the Women’s Community Correctional Center in Kailua, Dec. 9. With games, crafts, food, music and a visit from Santa Claus (Deacon Richard Abel in costume, top right), Star Light, Star Bright is a day of fun where women inmates reunite with their children and family caregivers. The event is supported by donations and volunteers. For more information on Star Light, Star Bright, visit http://catholichawaii.org/diocesan-offices/prison-ministry/starlight/ (HCH photos by Darlene Dela Cruz)